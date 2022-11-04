Q3 2022 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good afternoon all, and welcome to the Apax Global Alpha's 2020 Q3 Results Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Ralf Gruss to begin. So Ralf, please go ahead when you're ready.



Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO



Thanks, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining AGA's third quarter results presentation. My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm the COO of Apax Partners and a member of Apax Partners Investment Committee for APAX Global Alpha. I look forward to taking you through the presentation, and we'll answer any questions you may have at the end of the call. Before I go into the details of this quarter, I'd like to start with the long-term value creation AGA has achieved today for its shareholders.



As you can see from the slide, AGA has delivered cumulative NAV returns of 91.2% over the last 5 years, which translates to 15.2% on an annualized basis. This performance is right at the top of the target range AGA has set out at the time of its IPO. Each of this