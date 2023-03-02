Mar 02, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Ralf Gruss
Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO
* Salim Nathoo
Apax Partners LLP - Partner
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Apax Global Alpha 2022 Results Call, and thank you for your patience. My name is Daisy, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the call over to your host, Ralf Gruss, COO of Apax Partners to begin. So Ralf, please go ahead.
Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO
Thank you. Hello, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining Apax Global Alpha's annual results presentation for 2022. My name is Ralf Gruss, I'm the COO of Apax and a member of the Investment Committee for AGA. Also with me today is Salim Nathoo. Salim is also a member of AGA's Investment Committee as well as a member of the Investment Committees of the Global Buyout Fund and the Apax Digital Funds. I
