Jun 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Alan Gauld - abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc - Investment Director



For those who don't -- I'm Alan Gauld and Senior Investment Director in the abrdn Private Equity team and Lead Portfolio Manager of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities or APEO and I've been in the team for 13 years.



A quick reminder about APEO, I think most, if not all of you know this, but just -- if you indulge me a moment. So APEO's providing investors with exposure to leading private equity funds and private equity, core investments as well. So a lot of people ask me, what differentiates the Trust. I would say there's 4 or 5 main things that I would highlight.



Firstly, this is conviction-led focused strategy. So we partner with 12 core private equity manager relationships that we invest into their funds and do direct co-investments into private companies alongside them. So this isn't an index. It isn't broad. It doesn't do everything in private markets like some others do. This is about investing alongside a small cohort of the private equity industry into mid-market buyout. So that's the first thing I