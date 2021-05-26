May 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Dirk Machgielis Brouwer - ASA International Group PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you very much. Hi, my name is Dirk Brouwer. I'm the CEO of ASA International. We are, today, announcing our full year results for the year 2020. And we have a brief presentation, which we would like you to -- to present to you and explain a little bit what we have experienced last year, which was an extremely unusual year for our company and for most people in the world. And just show you what our performance has been in this new environment, which we have been living in.



Clearly, it was very challenging. It's challenging primarily for our clients, first, who were very much disrupted by the COVID crisis by many -- in fact, many lockdowns, which affected their ability to do their business. And as a result, because of their inability to do business, they've also -- were less able to earn more income or the income streams at which they were used to, which also ultimately triggered them to -- some of them to not be able to repay their loans on time, et cetera, which then created overdue and