Q2 2022 ASA International Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 20, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Dirk Machgielis Brouwer - ASA International Group PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, and good afternoon. It's Dirk Brouwer, CEO of ASA International. I hope you can hear me.



I just want to give you a quick update of our operational performance, financial performance over the last 6 months, first half 2022. I'll take you to Slide #1 as the highlights for the period. And what we can say, summarize is that we've seen substantial improvement in profits for the first half 2022. This has been driven by some client growth, particularly in Pakistan and Tanzania, which was offset by actually quite a substantial strengthening of our business in India, intentionally, by the way, which brought the client growth actually effectively at 1%, which at this point a lot higher with substantial growth in 2 major markets, which also actually yields higher. Branches are up about 4%. We increased number of branches by about 93 during the period, the latest on (inaudible). We've seen pretax profits go up about 86%.



That's year-to-date annualized, and our net profits for the --