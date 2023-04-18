Apr 18, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Dirk Machgielis Brouwer - ASA International Group PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. I'm Dirk Brouwer, CEO of ASA International. I have 3 colleagues with me here: Karin Kersten, Executive Director, ASA International; I have Tanwir Rahman, who is the CFO; and Mischa Assink, who is Head of Investor Relations.



I just want to give a quick update about the business for 2022. We have a brief results presentation, which I would like to take you through together with my colleagues. So I would like to go to the next slide. Just to give you some quick highlights with regards to fiscal year 2022 profits. We have seen substantial improvement in net profits for the year as well as pretax profits.



So our client base has actually increased from -- to 2.3 million which excluding India was actually quite a large and gross number because the Indian business was actually quite challenged. In terms -- and we've been shrinking that. Branches have been at 2,028. As mentioned, pretax profit is about 80% and net profits have been growing by about 181%. So in that respect, we feel