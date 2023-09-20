Sep 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Karin Kersten - ASA International Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, good afternoon or good evening, dear investors, lenders, potential investors, raters and all interested parties to ASA International. Warm welcome to our webcast on the H1 results presentation for 2023, and we're happy to take you along our results as well as to the outlook.



I'm here in London in the room with Tanwir Rahman, our CFO; with Mischa Assink, our Chief Investor Relations and also Chief Accountant. And we're happy to go through the presentation with the results. Also on our webcast, you will find our press release as well as business update, and the presentation given will also be shared there.



Starting on the highlights of the performance. We can summarize that the operational performance has improved, and at the same time, we face disappointing financial performance due to external factors mainly. If you look to the number of clients then, as you know, we do have a deliberate shrinking strategy in India, and that's mostly why the total number of clients went down in combination with the