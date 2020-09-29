Augmentum Fintech PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 29, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Tim Levene - Augmentum Fintech PLC - CEO, Partner & Portfolio Manager



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for making the time to join us today. I'll be speaking for about 20, 25 minutes taking you through our results over the previous year and also talking through where we see the current opportunity, the performance of the portfolio during a challenging macro environment and also where we see the market developing. And then look forward to answering and addressing any questions that you may have as per the mechanism that Neil has just talked you through.



But really in summary, if we could take it from the top, one of the benefits of the portfolio is that it is now really well diversified across a number of fintech verticals where we're focused and has shown real resilience and strength across the pandemic period to date. And as at 31st of March, we continue to show NAV growth of 6.5p. And how we think about ongoing performance is at the point in which we deploy our capital, how is that performing in terms of IRR. And in terms of our invested capital since inception, that's developing a IRR