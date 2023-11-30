Nov 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Georgie Kivell

Augmentum Fintech PLC - Director Of Marketing

* Tim Levene

Augmentum Fintech PLC - CEO, Partner & Portfolio Manager



=====================

Georgie Kivell - Augmentum Fintech PLC - Director Of Marketing



Plc Interim Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) The Company may not be in a position to answer every question received in the meeting itself, how the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses, which is appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll, but now like to hand you over to Tim Levene, CEO.



Good morning to you, sir.



Tim Levene - Augmentum Fintech PLC - CEO, Partner & Portfolio Manager



Good morning, and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this morning. So I'm going to spend the next 30 minutes just taking you through our interim results for six months ended 30,