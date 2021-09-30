Full Year 2021 Avation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Avation PLC Financial Year 2021 Investor Update Conference Call. My name is Natalie, and I will be the operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Duncan Scott, Avation Group General Counsel. Please go ahead.



Duncan Gerard Stephen Scott - Avation PLC - Group General Counsel & Company Secretary



Great. Thank you, and good morning and good afternoon to everyone. Today 30th of September, Avation published its unaudited financial results for the financial year 2021. A copy of our earnings release is available on our website at www.avation.net. This conference call is being webcast and recorded, and the webcast will be available for replay on our website.



Please note that certain statements in this conference call, including answers to your questions are forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our future operations and performance, revenues, operating expenses, other income