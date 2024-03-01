Half Year 2024 Avation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Avation half-year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. If you give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful.



I'd now like to hand over to Group General Counsel, Duncan Scott.



Duncan Scott - Avation PLC - Joint Company Secretary



Thank you. Today, on March 1, Avation published its unaudited half-year results for the six months ended December 31, 2023. A copy of our results announcement is available on our website at www.avation.net. The conference call is being webcast and recorded, and the webcast will be available for replay on our website.



Please note that certain statements in the conference call, including answers to your questions, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future operations and performance, revenue, operating expenses, other income and expense items. These