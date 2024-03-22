Mar 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Pam P. Cheng - AstraZeneca PLC - EVP of Global opt. & IT, Chief Sust. Officer and Member of External Sust.Adv. Board



Hey, good morning, good afternoon and good evening. I am Pam Cheng, Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Information Technology and Chief Sustainability Officer at AstraZeneca, and I am pleased to welcome you to AstraZeneca's 2023 Sustainability Highlights Call. Thank you to all who have joined live. The slides are available on our website. A recording of this call will be available after the call has concluded.



Next slide, please. These are our usual safe harbor statements. Next slide, please. I will begin with some prepared remarks focused on the progress we have made across our sustainability pillars in 2023. Then I will be joined by members of our sustainability leadership team as well as some of our lead experts for a live Q&A session. As a reminder, please use the raise hand function on Zoom to ask a question. Alternatively, you can click Q&A and submit a written question as well.



Next slide, please. At AstraZeneca, sustainability is embedded