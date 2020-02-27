Full Year 2019 Bakkavor Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Paul Burke - Bakkavor Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody. I'm delighted to welcome you all here on behalf of Bakkavor and to those also who are joining us online. I'm going to hand over almost immediately to Agust and Peter, who will take you through the figures. And I would ask, if I may, that you keep questions to the end, and we'll take all your questions at that point.



So without further ado, I'll ask Agust to talk.



Agust Gudmundsson - Bakkavor Group plc - Co-Founder, CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



So good morning, everyone. Before we dive into the numbers and the operational review, I wanted to talk to you about corporate responsibility, and we have been doing quite a lot of work in the past 12 months on this subject. We have basically, obviously, through the years been doing a lot of good stuff in this area, but that has not been managed centrally. Each and one of our businesses, both within the U.K. and internationally, have had their own agendas in terms of the local communities, waste,