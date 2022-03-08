Mar 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Simon Paul Burke - Bakkavor Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
I'm Simon Burke, I'm the Chairman of Bakkavor, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all here this morning and also to welcome those who are joining us online as well. So as those of you who have been before will be accustomed to, what will happen is that Agust and Ben, my colleagues here, will run through a presentation -- a short presentation of our results and some commentary on them. And then we will open things for questions, both for people here in the room and for others online.
So without further ado, I shall hand over to Agust. Thank you.
Agust Gudmundsson - Bakkavor Group plc - Co-Founder, Chairman of Management Board, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Simon, and good morning, everyone. Great to see so many of you here. So I'll begin with a summary of our year before handing over to Ben, who will talk you through the financials. I'll then talk you through our strategic and operational progress and conclude with our outlook for 2022.
So for those on the
Full Year 2021 Bakkavor Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...