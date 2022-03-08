Full Year 2021 Bakkavor Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Simon Paul Burke - Bakkavor Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



I'm Simon Burke, I'm the Chairman of Bakkavor, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all here this morning and also to welcome those who are joining us online as well. So as those of you who have been before will be accustomed to, what will happen is that Agust and Ben, my colleagues here, will run through a presentation -- a short presentation of our results and some commentary on them. And then we will open things for questions, both for people here in the room and for others online.



So without further ado, I shall hand over to Agust. Thank you.



Agust Gudmundsson - Bakkavor Group plc - Co-Founder, Chairman of Management Board, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Simon, and good morning, everyone. Great to see so many of you here. So I'll begin with a summary of our year before handing over to Ben, who will talk you through the financials. I'll then talk you through our strategic and operational progress and conclude with our outlook for 2022.



