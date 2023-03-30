Mar 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Frank Schramm - BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. - CO-CEO & Member of Management Board



Welcome to the BBGI 2022 annual results presentation. Thanks for all the people here who made the effort to coming in. It's good to see some people in-person here, especially after a couple of years where most of that has been virtual. I will start the presentation. And midway through, I will hand over to Duncan Ball, my co-CEO. And we start the presentation on Page 5, which is basically a reminder of the fundamentals of BBGI and our investment proposition. Our purpose is to deliver social infrastructure for healthier, safer, more connected societies, while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.



We have done a vision purpose and values exercise. It's important to hear that this is the core purpose. It is our red threat actually through all our actually results and also the presentation. The business is actually -- has got 4 actually strategic pillars: Low risk, globally diversified, strong ESG approach and internally managed.



Starting with low risk. We focus solely on availability-based