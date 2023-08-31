Aug 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Frank Schramm - BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. - CO-CEO & Member of Management Board



Welcome to the BBGI Results Presentation for the Half Year 2023. My name is Frank Schramm, and next to me is Duncan Ball, and we are the Co-CEOs of BBGI. I will start the presentation. Halfway through, I will hand over to Duncan Ball.



We start the presentation on Page 5. This slide presents the fundamentals of BBGI and our investment proposition. Our purpose is to deliver social infrastructure for healthier, safer, more connected societies while creating sustainable values for all stakeholders. Our strategic pillars are: low risk, globally diversified, a strong ESG approach and internally managed.



Looking at the strategic poly-pillar, low risk. We are 100% availability based in our strategy. Our revenues are coming from secure public sector counterparties. And the result is that the cash flows are stable and predictable, coupled with high-quality inflation linkage.



The global diversification pillar is based on our focused exposure on AAA or AA rated countries, which provide a stable, well