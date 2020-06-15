Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Special Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Colin Godfrey - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - CEO of Tritax Management LLP



Good morning, everybody. It's Colin. On the call, I'm joined by James Dunlop and Frankie Whitehead this morning. I really appreciate your time. We're thrilled to be making this announcement this morning in relation to the planning and pre-letting at Littlebrook. It's a highly significant transaction for us because it demonstrates delivery against our strategy and validates our decision to acquire the development land, which we did now back in 2017, approximately 3 years ago, applying our expertise through a [past] forward funded development. In the development process, we've been able to deliver success here at the same time as reducing risk by applying our knowledge of the market needs, leveraging the strong relationships we have with customers