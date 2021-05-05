Tritax Big Box Reit PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Richard Wilson Jewson - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Independent Chairman of Tritax Management LLP



Ladies and gentlemen, it is now 10:00, and I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Tritax Big Box REIT plc. I also welcome all those shareholders who are listening in by phone. I am Richard Jewson, Chairman of the company. This will be my last AGM as Chairman, as we announced earlier in the year. I plan to retire following the end of the meeting. It has been a privilege to lead the Board since IPO, and I leave the company well positioned for the future under the experienced leadership of your new Chairman, Aubrey Adams.



Due to current government measures and in accordance with the Articles of Association of the company, this meeting will be chaired by Karen Whitworth, a fellow Non-Executive Director of the company. We regret that current government restrictions have not allowed us to welcome you in person to today's meeting, but we are glad nonetheless to have you listening through this conference call facility.



As previously notified, those Tritax Big Box shareholders