Aug 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Aubrey John Adams

Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Independent Chairman of the Board of Tritax Management LLP

* Colin Godfrey

Tritax Big Box REIT plc - CEO of Tritax Management LLP

* Frankie Whitehead

Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Director of Finance - Tritax Management LLP

* Ian Brown

Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Head of IR



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Paul J. May

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Analyst

* Thomas Buisson



=====================

Ian Brown - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our first half results presentation. My name is Ian Brown, I'm part of the Investor Relations team here at Tritax. I'm very pleased to be joined here today by the Chairman of Tritax Big Box, Aubrey Adams; Colin Godfrey, our CEO; and Frankie Whitehead, our Finance Director.



Before