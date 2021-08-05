Aug 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Aubrey John Adams
Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Independent Chairman of the Board of Tritax Management LLP
* Colin Godfrey
Tritax Big Box REIT plc - CEO of Tritax Management LLP
* Frankie Whitehead
Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Director of Finance - Tritax Management LLP
* Ian Brown
Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Head of IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Paul J. May
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Analyst
* Thomas Buisson
=====================
Ian Brown - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Head of IR
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our first half results presentation. My name is Ian Brown, I'm part of the Investor Relations team here at Tritax. I'm very pleased to be joined here today by the Chairman of Tritax Big Box, Aubrey Adams; Colin Godfrey, our CEO; and Frankie Whitehead, our Finance Director.
Before
Half Year 2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...