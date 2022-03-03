Full Year 2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Ian Brown - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Tritax Big Box's results presentation for the financial year ended 31st December 2021. I am Ian Brown, the Head of Investor Relations for Tritax.



I'll now hand over to Aubrey to kick off proceedings.



I'll now hand over to Aubrey to kick off proceedings. Thank you.



Aubrey John Adams - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Independent Chairman of the Board of Tritax Management LLP



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tritax Big Box REIT's results presentation for the year ended 31 December 2021, and what a year it was. We are today reporting an outstanding set of results, which demonstrate that our strategy is