Half Year 2022 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Ian Brown - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Tritax Big Box's H1 2022 Results Presentation. I am Ian Brown, Head of Investor Relations. Before we begin a few points to note.



Firstly, this morning's presentation is being recorded and a replay and transcript will be made available on the investor section of the Tritax Big Box website. A PDF of the presentation itself is also available to download. And secondly, after the presentation, there'll be a Q&A session for analysts and investors. To ask a question through the webcast, please type and submit your question in the question box. If you've joined by phone, please follow the instructions from the operator. In the interest of time, we will aggregate similar questions we receive from the webcast.



And with that, I will hand over to Colin.



Colin Godfrey - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - CEO of Tritax Management LLP



Thanks Ian, and Good morning everyone. I'm pleased to present the 2022 first half results for Tritax Big Box and to provide you with an update on the