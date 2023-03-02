Q4 2022 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Aubrey John Adams - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Independent Chairman of the Board of Tritax Management LLP



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tritax Big Box REIT's annual results presentation for the year ended 31 December 2022. 2022 has provided us with an opportunity to demonstrate the quality of our portfolio and the strength of our operational