Dec 08, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Ric Traynor Begbies Traynor Group plc-Executive Chairman



Welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining us for those of you who don't know as well, we are a leading professional services consultancy with multiple service lines across two divisions. The first division being insolvency and advisory, which includes corporate and personal insolvency, corporate finance and financial advisory and that represents about 70% of our business,



The other 30% is the second division of property and asset services, which includes valuations, transactional services and property consultancy, plumbing and management. Our business model is to be in the heart of the local community so we have a comprehensive network of offices around the country, except 720 staffs and partners.



Our senior staff are qualified as either Licensed Insolvency Practitioner, Accountants, Chartered Surveyors or Lawyers. And we have seen a cumulative average growth rate in adjusted EPS of 16% over the last five years, a strong first half performance is getting confidence in the full year, and that's despite the challenges of