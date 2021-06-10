Jun 10, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Ric Traynor - Begbies Traynor Group plc - Executive Chairman



Thank you, everybody, for joining us. We have a presentation here, which hopefully can see in front of you. And moving to slide 2, if we could kindly move out along, we are a leading professional services consultancy with multiple service lines across two divisions. The first division, the larger division is insolvency and advisory with a burn rate of approximately GBP76 million and that covers corporate and personal insolvency, Corporate Finance and Financial Advisory, financial advisory consists of a number of different service lines: data advisory due diligence transaction support, accelerated corporate finance, pensions advisory business and financial restructuring, forensic accounting and investigations and finance Broking.



Our second division is our Property Services division with a run rate of GBP24 million, and that covers valuations of property business assets and plant and machinery transaction services, which is principally selling property and other assets, and also a property consultancy and plumbing and management business,