Jul 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Ric Traynor Begbies Traynor Group plc-Executive Chairman



Thank you to everybody for joining us today, we're very pleased to report a strong performance ahead of original expectations and especially given the pandemic headwinds that we've seen over the course of the last year. So a year of real progress for the group, with results ahead of original expectations as I say. Strong financial performance resulting in another year of growth in revenue and adjusted profit, net cash at year end for the first time.



Material earnings-enhancing acquisitions, which should increase the scale of the group and its capabilities, and the group is in a strong position as we start the new financial year, and we will see the full benefits of the acquisitions that we've made in the first half of calendar '21. And the expected increase in insolvency activity in the second half of the year.



Strong financial track record for the year we just reported continues to what has now become five years of very good growth with adjusted profit before tax and earnings per share more than doubled. Annualized growth