Dec 14, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Ric Traynor - Begbies Traynor Group plc - Executive Chairman



Thank you, everybody, for joining us. We are running through the results for the half year to October 31, '21. We have a presentation which Nick and I will run through and then, at the end of that, we'll be delighted to answer any questions you may have.



As many of you know, we are a leading professional services consultancy with multiple service lines across two divisions. We help our clients maximize the value of their assets throughout the economic cycle. Our first division, insolvency and advisory, turned over GBP38 million in the first half, and its major services fall into three categories: corporate and personal insolvency; corporate finance; and financial advisory, including our new asset finance business.



Our second division, property and asset services, turned over GBP14 million in the period and covers valuations; transactional services; property consultancy, planning, and management. Our model is to be in the local business communities, so we have many offices around the country, as you can see from the graph at the