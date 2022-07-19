Jul 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Ric Traynor - Begbies Traynor Group plc - Executive Chairman



Thank you, everybody, for joining us today. We're very pleased to announce a very strong performance ahead of our original expectations. The highlights of which are a further successful and record year for the, Group, with financial performance comfortably ahead of original expectations, and these results reflect the material increase in scale and service offering, our organic and acquisitive growth strategy.



All areas of the Group have contributed to that growth. That's insolvency advisory and property. We've seen a further improvement in operating margins. We've continued to generate substantial free cash flow. We've recommended a 17% increase in the dividend to 3.5p for the year. And the Group is in a strong position as we start the new financial year.



I'll now hand over to Nick Taylor who will take us through the details of the numbers. Nick?



Nick Taylor - Begbies Traynor Group plc - Group Finance Director



Right. Thank you, Ric. Good morning, everybody. Revenue growth at 31% in