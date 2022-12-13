Dec 13, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Ric Traynor - Begbies Traynor Group plc - Executive Chairman
Thank you for joining us. And just a reminder of who we are and what we do. A leading professional services consultancy with multiple service lines across two divisions. We have our business recovery and financial advisory services division, which is about 70% of our activities covering corporate and personal insolvency, Corporate Finance and Financial Advisory. And we have our property advisory and transactional services division being the balance of the business covering valuations, transactional services, property consultancy, plumbing and management.
Our business model is to have many offices across the country with over 1,000 colleagues. Our senior people are qualified as accountants and bill license, insolvency practitioners, chartered surveyors and lawyers. And over the last four years, we've enjoyed a cumulative average growth rate in adjusted earnings per share of 23%.
Some highlights of our half year results, strong first half performance and confidence in full year outlook, double digit revenue and profit growth in
