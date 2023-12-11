Dec 11, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Ric Traynor - Begbies Traynor Group plc - Executive Chairman



Thank you everybody for joining us. We're looking forward to present our half-year results. I will lead off with some background as to the business in case, if anybody who's joining us doesn't know what we do, and then we'll go into the numbers. Moving through the disclaimer very quickly. So we are a leading professional services consultancy with a differentiated service offering, 60% of what we do is in solvency work and over 90% of that solvency work is corporates, the balance being some personal insolvency.



We have a market-leading position from a national office network and selective offshore locations. So our business model is to be very much in the heart of the local business community. We provide advice and assistance to SMEs and mid-market corporates. The other 40% of our business is advisory and transactional services, the bulk of which are carried out under our Eddisons Commercial Charter, Sobeys Banner and that covers activities such as financial advisory, transactional support, funding, valuations, projects, and development