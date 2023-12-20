Dec 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Dec 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ric Traynor

Begbies Traynor Group plc - Executive Chairman

* Nick Taylor

Begbies Traynor Group plc - Group Finance Director



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Begbies Traynor Group plc half-year investor presentation. Throughout the recorded presentation, investors will in the listen only mode (Operator Instructions). Company may not be in the position to answer every question presented in the meeting itself.



However the company will review the question submitted here and publishes the responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand over to Ric Traynor, Executive Chairman, good afternoon sir.



Ric Traynor Begbies Traynor Group plc-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, thank you very much and thank you, everybody, for joining us. We'd like to give you our half year presentation,