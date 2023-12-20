Dec 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Dec 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ric Traynor
Begbies Traynor Group plc - Executive Chairman
* Nick Taylor
Begbies Traynor Group plc - Group Finance Director
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Begbies Traynor Group plc half-year investor presentation. Throughout the recorded presentation, investors will in the listen only mode (Operator Instructions). Company may not be in the position to answer every question presented in the meeting itself.
However the company will review the question submitted here and publishes the responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand over to Ric Traynor, Executive Chairman, good afternoon sir.
Ric Traynor Begbies Traynor Group plc-Executive Chairman
Good afternoon, thank you very much and thank you, everybody, for joining us. We'd like to give you our half year presentation,
Half Year 2024 Begbies Traynor Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Dec 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...