Apr 07, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Matt Liteplo - OTC Markets Group Inc. - Advisor Relations Associate



Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is [Matt Liteplo], and on behalf of OTC Markets, we're very pleased you have joined us for our next live presentation from Bango Plc.



Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. (Conference Instructions) On a final note, all today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay. At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Paul Larbey, Chief Executive Officer; and Anil Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bango PLC, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol, BGOPF, and on the AIM under the symbol, BGO.



Welcome, Paul and Anil.



Paul Larbey - Bango Plc - CEO



Hi, everybody. And thank you for your time today. Great to spend some time telling you a little bit about Bango. You see on this slide; you see our vision is very clearly to become the technology behind every payment choice. And we hope by the end of the presentation, you'll understand how we're going to do that. And why the