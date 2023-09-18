Half Year 2023 Bango PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 18, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 18, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Paul Larbey

Bango PLC - CEO

* Matt Garner

Bango PLC - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Rebecca Jamieson

Bango PLC - IR



=====================

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Bango PLC interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Paul Larbey. Good morning, sir.



Paul Larbey - Bango PLC - CEO



Good morning. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us first time on a Monday morning, good way to start the week. We are pleased to be here to present you our first-half '23 results, which we published this morning. And here with me, got myself, Matt, Anil as well as Rebecca, who will be managing all the different questions. And again, do encourage everybody to please engage. It's much better to have an engaged Q&A sessions