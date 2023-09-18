Sep 18, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 18, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Paul Larbey
Bango PLC - CEO
* Matt Garner
Bango PLC - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Rebecca Jamieson
Bango PLC - IR
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Bango PLC interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Paul Larbey. Good morning, sir.
Paul Larbey - Bango PLC - CEO
Good morning. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us first time on a Monday morning, good way to start the week. We are pleased to be here to present you our first-half '23 results, which we published this morning. And here with me, got myself, Matt, Anil as well as Rebecca, who will be managing all the different questions. And again, do encourage everybody to please engage. It's much better to have an engaged Q&A sessions
Half Year 2023 Bango PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 18, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...