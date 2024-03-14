Full Year 2023 Bank Muscat SAOG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Sheikh Waleed Bin Khamis Al Hashar - Bank Muscat SAOG - Chief Executive Officer



(spoken in Arabic) Good afternoon, everybody. (spoken in Arabic)



Good afternoon, everybody. I would like to welcome all of you for this session on our results for 2023. Thank you very much for taking the time to join us today. And also the thanks for Muscat Exchange for giving us this opportunity.



Colleagues here with me are Ahmed Al Balushi, Chief Banking Officer; Ganesh, who is our Chief Finance Officer, and Sheikha Al, Chief Operating Officer are with me today.



First is of course, the disclaimer, this is the usual disclaimer that is all based on available information, and it's not an invitation to buy the shares of Bank Muscat be a bit more of a discussion session. (spoken in Arabic)



So I'm going to take the opportunity to go through this session. By going through the operating environment first and then the banking sector in Oman. Then I will talk about the Bank Muscat strategy and business lines, very briefly. Then I'll move into the financial highlights and the results for 2023.