Aug 31, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 31, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nicholas P. Stone
Braemar Plc - CFO & Executive Director
* Tristram Simmonds
Braemar Plc - Group COO & Director
=====================
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Braemar Plc Half Year Results Investor Presentation for the 6 months ended 31st of August 2022. (Operator Instructions).
Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Nick Stone, CFO. Good morning.
Nicholas P. Stone - Braemar Plc - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, Paul. First thing, just to say to everybody, and thank you for joining us. James Gundy sends his apologies. He's currently in Australia. We've had a great couple of years down there in the Dry Cargo market. And James is on a long overdue trip to go and visit the offices there and meet-and-greet some of the clients and employees that we've got. So Tris and myself will take you through the
Full Year 2022 Braemar Shipping Services PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 31, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...