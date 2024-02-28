Full Year 2023 Bossard Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / NTS GMT

Daniel Bossard - Bossard Holding AG - CEO



Welcome to our annual financial analyst and media conference 2024. We are streaming this event, and we'll make it available later this afternoon. Bossard is a strategic partner for fastening technology and smart factory solutions to OEM customers globally. As a family business in its seventh generation with over 30 business locations on three continents and close to 3,000 employees we for the second time after 2022 achieved over CHF1 billion in sales.



Our global and diverse customer base is a key element of business resilience. We are not dependent on single industries, but benefit from those that are growing, such as electromobility or railway. Our international spread of customers as well as our global supply chain network with over 4,000 key suppliers contribute further to our global resilience.



With a global market share of approximately 3%. We still see vast potential for growth in most industrial markets. Besides Switzerland, Denmark and Austria, where we have a double digit market share in percent, Bossard has low single digit market share in