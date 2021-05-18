Half Year 2021 Tritax EuroBox PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Robert Orr - Tritax EuroBox PLC - Chairman



Welcome on behalf of Tritax EuroBox. As we approach the three-year anniversary of the IPO of Tritax EuroBox, the Board is pleased with the great progress made by Nick Preston, our Fund Manager; and Mehdi Bourassi, CFO, supported by the Tritax management team in growing the company and delivering on the strategic targets.



We've got an exciting period of continued growth ahead of us, and we have a laser focus on rapid and effective deployment in the short term.



And with that, I'd like to hand over to Nick Preston, the Fund Manager.



Nick Preston - Tritax EuroBox PLC - Fund Manager



Thank you very much, Robert, and welcome, everybody. The presentation today we're going to concentrate on a number of matters that with a particular focus not only on the financial results, which Mehdi will cover in a few minutes, but also looking at where our markets sit at the moment, how our deployment is proceeding following the recent equity raise, and then also looking forward and saying -- and trying to see where we see