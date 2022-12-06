Full Year 2022 Tritax EuroBox PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Robert Orr - Tritax EuroBox PLC - Independent Chairman



Good morning and welcome to our full-year results for the financial year ended September 2022. I am Robert or Chairman of Tritax EuroBox, and I'm joined by Phil Redding, Mehdi Bourassi, and Jo Blackshaw. This has been a significant year for EuroBox. During the first six months, we carefully deployed the proceeds from our equity raise in September 2021 into high-quality assets that will reinforce the strength of our portfolio.



And as market conditions change over the summer, we focused on the ongoing optimization of the business. An important part of this was revising the investment management agreement. This has reduced the manager's fee by over EUR2 million and will significantly lower our cost ratio.



Another significant change in the year was leadership. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nick Preston for his key role in establishing our high-quality portfolio. I am delighted that Phil Redding has taken on the leadership of EuroBox. With his extensive experience in the European logistics market, we feel he is ideally