Full Year 2023 Bodycote PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Harris - Bodycote PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Bodycote full year final results presentation. I'm Stephen Harris. I hope you know me by now. I'm pleased to be here with Ben Fidler, our CFO, and welcome to Jim Fairbairn, who's in the audience. He is due to take over from me in May and then onward and upward. Let's just move to the business of the day. We're going to go through the agenda here this morning in the normal way that we've done it in the past. We'll do a quick overview then Ben will come up and do the financial review. I'll come back to do the business review and then we'll move to the outlook.



Looking at the overview here, I'm pretty proud to say we've had another year of strong growth and margin progression. We are actually humming along here, as one would hope. Results of 8%, the revenue growth underlying is 6%, if you take the surcharges out and you can remember that those surcharges are what we imposed when the energy prices started going through the roof and the idea was just to cover the costs and we move those