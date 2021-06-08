Jun 08, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Daniel Topping

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Chief Investment Officer

* Jon Newman

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Group Finance Director



Daniel Topping - B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Chief Investment Officer



Good morning, all. I'm pleased to welcome you all to the 2021 presentation of our financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2021. It will be Jon Newman and myself taking you through the presentation, taking our usual format, where I'll talk to the performance of the portfolio and other investment matters. And Jon will take you through the financials of the company.



First, I'd like to take the opportunity to thank the team at B.P. Marsh from Brian Marsh, our Chairman, to Zara Rafiq, Jennifer Powell and Sophia Gooddy, all three joined the team during the lockdown period. It's been certainly a challenging environment to operate in, but I think it's testament to our model and it's