Jun 23, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Jun 23, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Brian Marsh

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Chairman

* Alice Foulk

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - MD

* Sinead O'Haire

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Chief Legal Officer & Group Company Secretary

* Jon Newman

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Group Finance Director

* Tim Pearson

Tavistock - IR



=====================

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC full-year results investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Brian Marsh, Chairman; Alice Foulk, Managing Director; Sinead O'Haire, CLO; and Jon Newman, CFO. Good morning.



Jon Newman - B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Group Finance Director



Good morning, everyone. So, I am Jon Newman, the