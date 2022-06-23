Jun 23, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation
Jun 23, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Brian Marsh
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Chairman
* Alice Foulk
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - MD
* Sinead O'Haire
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Chief Legal Officer & Group Company Secretary
* Jon Newman
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Group Finance Director
* Tim Pearson
Tavistock - IR
=====================
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC full-year results investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Brian Marsh, Chairman; Alice Foulk, Managing Director; Sinead O'Haire, CLO; and Jon Newman, CFO. Good morning.
Jon Newman - B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Group Finance Director
Good morning, everyone. So, I am Jon Newman, the
Full Year 2022 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jun 23, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...