Oct 20, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 20, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dan Topping
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Chief Investment Officer
* Jon Newman
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Group Finance Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Tim Pearson
Tavistock - Associate Director
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC half-year results investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll and if you could give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful. I would now like to hand you over to Chief Investment Officer, Dan Topping. Good morning, sir.
Dan Topping - B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Chief Investment Officer
Morning. Thanks for the intro.
Half Year 2023 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 20, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...