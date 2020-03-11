Full Year 2019 Breedon Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Patrick Ward - Breedon Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for coming today. I'll hit some highlights for the year here, and then Rob will take you through some of the financials, and then I'll follow-up with some dialogue on the business overall.



I think it's fair to say it's an excellent performance in challenging conditions for Breedon in 2019. I think the numbers speak for themselves. But if they don't, I'll reiterate. Again, we consider them to be an excellent result for the year.



We improved results in all 3 divisions, that's GB, Ireland and Cement. And continued tremendous cash flow. The integration of Lagan was largely completed. And the part that isn't completed was our decision to delay some of it based on some other priorities we had in the business. And we were pleased that some -- on the acquisition side, there were still some smaller transactions done. We acquired Roadway in North Wales. So we finally got the plant in Wrexham that we've been talking about for 6 years. And we're delighted to be involved in a joint venture with