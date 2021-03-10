Full Year 2020 Breedon Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Patrick Ward - Breedon Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Breedon Group 2020 results from the very heart of Breedon on the Hill.



I'm joined by Rob Wood and James Brotherton. Rob and myself will take you through the presentation. And as we approach the Q&A session, James will join us and participate in that.



So pleased to have everybody here virtually. That means everybody but virtually, not virtually everybody. I'm not excluding some of you. [We know what] year we've just had, and for us, at the end of the day, we've described it as a robust performance against a backdrop of considerable disruption caused by COVID-19. But for us it was so much more than that in what we delivered. We had a decent start to the year in Q2. As we moved into the end of Q1 and Q2, COVID government restrictions [fell anyplace] and essentially demand for our products all but disappeared; a tale of 2 halves because, in H2, we had a very strong recovery. Like-for-like revenues and underlying EBIT were ahead of the prior year. All of this was made possible by