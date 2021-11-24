Breedon Group PLC Capital Markets Event Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Rob Wood - Breedon Group plc - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. I don't think I'll get bored of watching that, and I might even ask to play it again at the end, but I've been told I can't. I'm Rob Wood, Breedon CEO, and I'm delighted to welcome you to our Capital Markets event. Whether you have joined us in the room or via the webcast, I thank you for taking the time to join us.



Over the next hour or so, I will update you on our growth strategy and progress to date. Donna Hunt, our Head of Sustainability, will talk to you about what we are doing at Breedon on this subject; and James Brotherton, our CFO, will present our financial framework that will underpin our strategy. Then we will open things up to questions.



The 3 of us are joined in the room today by Amit Bhatia, our Non-Executive Chairman; Mike Pearce, the MD of our GB Materials Business, somewhere, yes. And James Haluch, the MD of our GB Surfacing Business; and by Jude Lagan, the MD of our Cement Business. For those of you in the room, you'll have the chance to chat with them following the event.



So I'm