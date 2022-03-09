Full Year 2021 Breedon Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Rob Wood - Breedon Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our 2021 Results Presentation. It's great to see some of you in person again after such a long time. I'm joined here this morning by James, our CFO. We will take half an hour or so to run through our presentation and then open things up for your questions.



All in all, 2021 has been an outstanding year for Breedon and one that I'm very proud of. We navigated the second year of the pandemic well to deliver record volumes, revenues and earnings. It's a performance that we couldn't have delivered without the extraordinary commitment of everyone at Breedon and I thank all of my colleagues across the company.



We've built on the recovery that began in the second half of 2020 and demand levels for our products remained robust throughout the year. Cost headwinds were largely mitigated through dynamic pricing and progressive hedging. We continue to be highly cash generative and de-levered significantly, which facilitated the payment of our maiden dividend and at the same time, as reported at our Capital