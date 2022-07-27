Half Year 2022 Breedon Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Rob Wood - Breedon Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. I'm delighted to welcome you to our interim results presentation, and I'm grateful for those of you in the room who navigated today's train strike. James and I will take you through our presentation and then open things up for questions.



We've delivered a strong first half, successfully navigating numerous challenges to deliver higher revenue, earnings and returns. I know I've said it before, but I do need to say it again. It's a performance to be proud of, that we couldn't have delivered without the extraordinary commitment of everyone at Breedon. And for that, I thank all my colleagues.



So what drove the higher revenue earnings and returns? We benefited from structurally attractive markets, particularly infrastructure, industrial and housing, where central governments are committed to reversing long-term underinvestment. We benefited from a rational environment where our disciplined pricing strategy and forward hedging program combined to ensure we offset input inflation, advance margins and drove higher returns