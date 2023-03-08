Full Year 2022 Breedon Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Rob Wood - Breedon Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our 2022 results presentation. James and I will take you through our presentation and then open things up for questions.



We've delivered another record year at Breedon, successfully navigating numerous challenges to deliver results ahead of expectations. This performance is a testament to the quality and integrity of our people and their resilience and dedication regardless of the challenges they faced. I'm extremely proud of their achievements, and I thank them wholeheartedly.



So what contributed to our performance? Our key construction markets, noticeably infrastructure, housing and industrial continued to benefit from long-term structural growth drivers, our dynamic pricing strategy complemented by our forward hedging program and careful cost management ensured full cost recovery, and we continued to invest for growth, completing 3 strategically significant acquisitions and increasing organic investment. Our numbers matter, but so do the value generators that you can't see directly in the numbers