Half Year 2023 Breedon Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Rob Wood - Breedon Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Breedon's Interim Results presentation. James and I will take about 20 minutes to guide you through our presentation and then open things up for questions. I'm pleased to report that we've delivered another strong first half at Breedon. Our first-class team have operated with great agility to deliver this performance, for which I thank them sincerely.



So what's contributed to our success? I would highlight 3 factors: first, resilient end markets that continue to be supported by long-term structural growth drivers; second, robust performance where our dynamic pricing and our focus on operational excellence offset expected lower volumes. Third, we continue to strategically invest for growth, completing 3 acquisitions and continuing organic investment.



And I think it's fair to say that our vertically integrated and local operating model has again come to the fore, leveraging our long-term customer relationships and deep market knowledge. In parallel to delivering our numbers, I'm pleased to report that