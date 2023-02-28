Feb 28, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

James Armstrong - Bluefield Partners LLP - Founder, Managing Partner, Director of Fund Management and Partner



Good morning, and welcome to Bluefield Solar's interim results for the period ending December 2022. James Armstrong and Neil Wood here from Bluefield Partners Investment Adviser to the [Fund]. And as part of the presentation this morning will highlight 3 themes, key themes that are developing or continuing to develop, all of which have positive implications for the company over the medium to long term, namely future earnings, future public policy and future growth opportunities.



And so with that, we'll go into the presentation on Page 1. By way of introduction, first, earnings, you'll see the expectation of very high earnings in the coming years due to locking in power fixes over the past 6 months, particularly record earnings for the first half of the year and forecast earnings of over 2x dividend cover for the full financial year. And then on a cumulative basis, we're seeing earnings grow up to over 3x dividend covered by the end of June 2025. Net, I should add, of debt amortization and