Full Year 2019 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Johnson - N Brown Group plc - CEO & Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Today, I'm joined by Craig Lovelace, our Chief Financial Officer, who you all know; and Matt Davies, our Chairman, is also in attendance.



And I'm delighted to be here today. I've been in the permanent role since the 1st of March and before that, I was the Interim CEO, of course. This is a fantastic business with a really strong heritage. We've got some great foundations from which to build on, and we've got some great people in the business. I can see a significant opportunity for a customer-centric fashion retailer. And today is where I'm going to share some of those thoughts in terms of how we are going to achieve our ambitions, and I just wanted to start by saying I am truly excited about the journey we are about to embark upon.



So to the running order. Agenda slide. First, I'll run through the highlights of the year. Following that, Craig will take you through financial performance of the year in detail. I'll then provide a review of the year and explain our exciting new refocused strategy.

